Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Nonito Depante Aragon

Nonito Depante Aragon Obituary
Nonito Depante Aragon, 55, of Virginia Beach, VA, joined our Creator on May 27, 2019. Born in San Pablo City, Laguna, Philippines, he was the son of the late Napoleon and Florencia Aragon. He was employed as a Warehouse Specialist and was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Maria E. Aragon; daughter, Nona Marie Orciga and husband, Bayani, granddaughter, Nia Grace; siblings from Virginia Beach, Nerrie Jardiniano and husband, Matt, Aurora Austria, and Marissa Brand and husband Rick; siblings from Maryland, Imelda League and husband, Harry, Greg Aragon and wife, Ellen, Jun Aragon and wife, Rhoree, Edziel Aragon , Ellen Moises and husband, Lito, and Rita Aragon; sibling from Philippines, Pat Aragon; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Sunday, June 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark on Monday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019
