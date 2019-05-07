|
Nora Culpepper, 80, died May 5, 2019 in her home. She was the daughter of the late Herman Addison and Margaret Gardner Addison Judkins. She was predeceased by her husband, Linwood Culpepper. She is survived by her children, Richard Culpepper, Sr. (Joyce) and Patricia Downer. She had 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.She graduated from Petersburg General Hospital, School of Nursing in 1959. She retired as a Certified Operating Room Registered Nurse from both Virginia Beach General Hospital and Williamsburg Community Hospital. She was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher.A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, by Rev. Tommy Larson. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 7, 2019