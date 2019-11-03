|
|
Nora Jane Young Pillsbury, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family please visit:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019