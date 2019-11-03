The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Nora Jane Young Pillsbury

Nora Jane Young Pillsbury, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family please visit:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
