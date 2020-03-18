|
Norma Ann Huckins Varelas, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 13, 2020.
She was born in Pacific, MO, and moved to Norfolk when she was seven years old. With exception of living in Amelia County, VA, for fourteen years she was a lifelong resident of Norfolk. Norma worked for the City of Norfolk for thirty one years in the Auditor's office. Her passions were her family, her dogs, gardening, quilting, square dancing, and created and called Round Dancing dances.
Norma is survived by her three daughters, Maria C. Stone and husband, James, of Jupiter, FL, Jo Ann C. Terry and husband, Garnett, of Amelia, VA, and Linda C. Shepherd and husband, Gary, of Norfolk. She also leaves six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Ballentine in Norfolk for the excellent care they gave her during the time she was a resident for seven years. They all loved "LOLLIPOP", it was the nickname they dubbed her because she always had a lollipop in her mouth and more to share with everyone.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020