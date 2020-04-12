|
Norma Lee Bloxsom Gates, 94, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Marian Manor Assisted Living.
She was the widow of James Carlyle Gates and daughter to the late Lee and Mabel Bloxsom. Norma was born in Norfolk, VA on April 7, 1925. She was a draftsman with the Seaboard Railway and also with Baldwin & Gregg Ltd.
A family historian, she is survived by her sister, Marlyn Bloxsom Whalen of Chesapeake, VA; brother, James W. "Pat" Bloxsom and his wife Ealrene of Virginia Beach, VA; nephew, John J. Whalen IV "Jay"; nieces, Kim W. Stevenson and Allison Bloxsom Rieke, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family. A service at Forest Lawn Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Family would like to extend a very special thank you to Westminster Canterbury Hospice for their constant love and support as well as Marian Manor Assisted Living.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020