Norma Craig Irby, 95, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late James S. and Vivian Curling Craig, Sr. and was also predeceased by her husband, George W. Irby. She retired from the City of Norfolk Public School system and was a member of St. Brides Episcopal Church. She loved to tap dance and did so at Lakewood Park in Norfolk well into her 80s.Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Bette T. Crawley and her husband Allen; son, Craig R. Tyler and his wife Carole; step-sons, Donn Irby and his wife Paula, and Jon Irby and his wife Fran; grandchildren, Erin Bishop and her husband Jason, Sara Crawley, Amber Norton and her husband James, and Nadia Tyler; great-granddaughter, Vivian Norton; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank Thelma and Ann for their devoted care, assistance and love. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-7:30 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimerâ€™s Assoc. in Normaâ€™s honor. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.