The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Irby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Craig Irby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Craig Irby Obituary
Norma Craig Irby, 95, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late James S. and Vivian Curling Craig, Sr. and was also predeceased by her husband, George W. Irby. She retired from the City of Norfolk Public School system and was a member of St. Brides Episcopal Church. She loved to tap dance and did so at Lakewood Park in Norfolk well into her 80s.Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Bette T. Crawley and her husband Allen; son, Craig R. Tyler and his wife Carole; step-sons, Donn Irby and his wife Paula, and Jon Irby and his wife Fran; grandchildren, Erin Bishop and her husband Jason, Sara Crawley, Amber Norton and her husband James, and Nadia Tyler; great-granddaughter, Vivian Norton; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank Thelma and Ann for their devoted care, assistance and love. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-7:30 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimerâ€™s Assoc. in Normaâ€™s honor. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now