Norma D. Stillman, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her, died peaceably at home in Virginia Beach on May 30, 2019 after a long illness. She was 90 years old. Born in Creswell, North Carolina on July 6, 1928, Mrs. Stillman was predeceased by her parents, Hoyt R. Davenport, Sr. and Vesta P. Davenport, brothers Jewel H. Davenport and Dennis L. Davenport and sisters Nita D. Horton, Lula Mae Davenport, and Rose Mary Davenport. She is survived by her son, Gregory N. Stillman of Virginia Beach, her grandson, G. Neil Stillman of Virginia Beach, her brother Hoyt R. Davenport, Jr. of Williamsburg, and her sister, Kerry D. Cain of Cary, North Carolina. She is also remembered by nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. During her working life, Norma made a career in fashion, serving many years as Fashion Coordinator at Rose Hall in Virginia Beach. She never measured her life by professional accolades, but by her daily love and devotion to family and friends, particularly her grandson Neil. Few have known a more giving person, and we so mourn the loss of this quintessentially southern lady. The family and Mrs. Stillman will forever remain indebted to her many caregivers during her prolonged illness. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation beyond measure are extended to Regina Davis, Alexis Jordan, Rosa Wilkins, and Earnestine Mitchell. Above all, the family owes an enormous debt to Shawn and Edward Cooper, whose love, service and devotion to Mrs. Stillman during her final days can never be repaid. Finally, special thanks are extended to Sentara Hospice Services. A celebration of Mrs. Stillmanâ€™s life will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Monday June 3, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, everyone is invited to make a donation to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019