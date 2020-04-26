|
|
Virginia Beach - Norma "Inday Ma" Doronila Bariso, RN, BSHS, went to the Lord peacefully, just short of her 80th birthday on April 24th, 2020, after battling cancer for almost 3 years.
She was born on July 9, 1940, in Iloilo, Philippines to Carlos & Remedios Doronila. She graduated Nursing school in the Philippines, an Associate Degree in Business Administration and a B.S. in Health Sciences from ODU. She began her nursing career in Ontario, Canada, worked in Boston and worked as an ICU Registered Nurse at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for 11 years.
Norma was a successful entrepreneur as Co-founder and President of Best and Dependable Nursing Care & Home Health from 1988-2000. She was also a strong member of the Philippine Nurses Association of America and the Philippine Nurses Association of Hampton Roads for 38 years, served as President in 1986, received the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award in 1994, and was the first recipient of the Most Outstanding Member Award in 1995.
Norma was active with St John The Apostle Catholic Church and charitable interests throughout the Hampton Roads community and the Philippines.
Norma is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gener Reyes Bariso from Imus, Cavite, Philippines; daughter Melanie Lynn and son-in-law Emil Agustin and granddaughter Mariana; and her son, Gerard Ray and daughter-in-law Melinda and granddaughters Kira and Emma; and a large, loving and supportive extended family in Hampton Roads and across the U.S.
A Mass of the Resurrection and a "Celebration of Norma" will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in the near future, once social gatherings are deemed safe for everyone. Norma's request was that donations be made to the Philippine Nurses Association of Hampton Roads or Operation Smile in lieu of flowers. Norma's family asks that any anecdotal or photo memories you have of Norma to [email protected] or at https://legacy.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020