Norma Faye Spence Wassman, 81, of Chesapeake, VA passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Norfolk County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Spence. Norma and Woody spent their first five years of marriage in Mobile, Alabama, where four of her children were born. In 1965, they relocated to back to Chesapeake where they continued to raise their family. She loved writing poetry and had several poems published in the local newspaper. She cared deeply about her family and was exceptionally proud of each of her children's accomplishments. Norma also loved traveling with her husband and in their 70's, drove to Alaska and back, camping along the way.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Woodrow Anthony Wassman; children, Gary (Nadine), Terri Brown (Gary), Randal, and Rhonda Unterbrink; five grandchildren; Caleb, Ashlee, Cortney, Wesley, and Georgiana; and two great grandchildren, Shane and Katelynn. She was predeceased by two of her children, Raymond Anthony and Kenneth Wayne Wassman.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lake Drummond Baptist Church. A funeral service, with interment in the church cemetery will follow.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019