Norma Jean Breda


1932 - 2019
Norma Jean Breda Obituary
March 31,1932 - October 19, 2019

Norma Jean Breda was born in Portsmouth, VA. She raised her family in Seymour CT. moved to West Palm Beach, FL.with her husband Donato Breda when retired.She moved into Salishan Spring Hill, FL. after the loss of her husband in 2011. Norma Jean passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Brooksville FL.Survived by her Son Jay of Jupiter FL.,daughter Ree of Brooksville ,FL. and extended family members She was the youngest of five children born to Reginald C. Golden and Bessie Seal Golden. Her pre-deceased siblings were Elizabeth, Ola Mae, Mildred, and William (Billy). She was a sweet spoken woman who loved the color red, enjoyed posing for photos and passionate about Native American issues.

A celebration of life to follow at a later date.

Donations given in her name maybe made to HPH Hospice, 12260 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville FL. 34613
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
