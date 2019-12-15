|
Norma Jean Cherry of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. Norma Jean was born on May 24, 1942 in Washington, DC, but raised and lived most of her life in Virginia Beach, VA. She is survived by her daughters, Frawn Cherry and Madeline(Becky) (Derrick) Bryant; grandchildren, Anthony (Sharmaine) Cherry, Devin Bryant and DeQuan Hairston, great grandchildren, Nasir, Nasiah, and Silah Cherry. Survived by a host of family and friends. The viewing will be held at Community Funeral Home, Inc., on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. located at 1210 Ballentine Blvd. Norfolk, Virginia 23504 (757) 625-7415). Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at First Lynnhaven Baptist Church, located at 2744 Robert Jackson Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 with viewing at 10 a.m. and the service 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, located at 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320 (757) 543-2088. The Repass will be held at 3:15 pm at First Lynnhaven Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019