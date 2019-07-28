|
|
Today is the one year anniversary of the passing of Norma J. Drew, my wife, our mother, mother in-law, and grandmother. Norma's gentle soul and bright smile enriched our family to its core. Norma instilled the true meaning of family, amity, goodwill, and benevolence to us. On this day, we are reminded of the lessons we were taught and the love that we share for her. Although she is constantly missed, we are blessed by her "guiding light" and enormous heart as she walks with us throughout life. Daily, we are grateful for the memories and blessings of a prodigious, incredible, and remarkable woman. Isaiah 41:10 Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Always in our hearts and forever in our prayers,
Levi, Donna, Boris, Michael Sr., Rita, Michael Jr., and Boris II
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019