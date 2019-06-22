Norma Jean Haywood was born in Otto, WV on May 5, 1934 and departed this life June 20, 2019 at home in Norfolk, VA, surrounded by family and friends. She will spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and other family members.



Despite her many medical obstacles she was able to travel to many other countries. She loved to paint, be creative, and do craft projects.



Jean was a faithful member of Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA until she was no longer able to attend.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents Olen and Amy Webb and great-granddaughter Jessica Marie Mosley. Remaining to honor her life are her loving husband Richard Haywood; sister Liz Carter of Virginia Beach; daughters Cheryl Farley of Vance, AL and Linda Hays of Northport, AL; grandchildren Jason Burns of Hatboro, PA, Jarrod (and Stephanie) Farley of Dallas GA, and Melissa Smith of Northport, AL; great grandchildren Austin and Haylie Smith of Northport, AL, Scarlett, Elizabeth and Marilyn Farley of Dallas, GA; stepsons Nathan (and Bethany) Haywood of Virginia Beach and Jason Haywood of Virginia Beach; and step-grandchildren Lily and Sean Haywood of Virginia Beach.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA Sunday, June 23, at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to at http://act.alz.org/goto/JeanH. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary