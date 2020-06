Or Copy this URL to Share

Norma Jean Jameson of Chesapeake, Virginia born December 5, 1946 passed away Thursday June 4, 2020. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. Her sharp sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Cremation and Funeral Services of Tidewater.



