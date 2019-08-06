|
Norma Jean Maher, 78, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, she was the beloved daughter of the late Evelyn Roberta Parrish Moyer. Jean will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who loved to bake and garden. She will also be remembered for her huge heart for animals and pets that she cared for throughout her life, whom she rejoins in heaven. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jeanette Maher, and grandchildren, Daniel and Jessica Jones. A private graveside service will be conducted at Beaver Hill Cemetery, Edenton, NC. The family will receive friends at the home of Jeanette Maher, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019. For directions, please contact the family 757-937-8130. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Humane Society. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 6, 2019