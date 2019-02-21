Virginia Beach - Norma Jean Waltman of Virginia Beach, VA, retired Real Estate agent from the Hampton Roads area, died Dec. 19, 2018, at the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. Mrs. Waltman was born in West Virginia, met her husband in Washington, D.C., started a family in Massachusetts, and then settled in Virginia Beach, VA by 1967. She obtained a degree in accounting at Mars Hill College in 1957, raised her family before starting a career in real estate in the late 1970â€™s. She retired from real estate in 2010; but continued to work real estate part time in the years that followed. Survivors include three children, one daughter, Sharon Dewey of Broomfield, CO, two sons, Kevin Waltman of Norfolk, VA and Gary Waltman of Stafford, VA; two brothers and two sisters; eight grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, Virginia Beach, Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, with a chapel service beginning 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary