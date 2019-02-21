The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Waltman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Waltman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Jean Waltman Obituary
Virginia Beach - Norma Jean Waltman of Virginia Beach, VA, retired Real Estate agent from the Hampton Roads area, died Dec. 19, 2018, at the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. Mrs. Waltman was born in West Virginia, met her husband in Washington, D.C., started a family in Massachusetts, and then settled in Virginia Beach, VA by 1967. She obtained a degree in accounting at Mars Hill College in 1957, raised her family before starting a career in real estate in the late 1970â€™s. She retired from real estate in 2010; but continued to work real estate part time in the years that followed. Survivors include three children, one daughter, Sharon Dewey of Broomfield, CO, two sons, Kevin Waltman of Norfolk, VA and Gary Waltman of Stafford, VA; two brothers and two sisters; eight grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, Virginia Beach, Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, with a chapel service beginning 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now