Norma Lee Lemaster, 89, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Jenkins, KY, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Marie Painter and was predeceased by her beloved husband, David E. Lemaster; daughter, Nancy Lemaster; and son, David Lemaster. Survivors include her children, Linda Vick, Rick Lemaster, Dennis Lemaster, Dana Lemaster, and Larry Lemaster; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The viewing will begin on Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019