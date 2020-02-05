The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
5401 Indian River Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 366-9260
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
5401 Indian River Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
5401 Indian River Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sanderlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Sanderlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Sanderlin Obituary
Norma Mae Sanderlin, 87, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2020. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sanderlin and son, David Sanderlin.

Left to cherish her memory are: sons Robert Sanderlin, Jr. (Cathy) and William Sanderlin; brother, Thomas Sheets; grandchildren: Robert Sanderlin III, William Sanderlin, Jonathan Sanderlin, and Ashley Nicole Sands; great-grandchildren, Barrett Sanderlin, Robert Sanderlin IV, Rudy Sanderlin, Lucy Sanderlin, Olivia Sanderlin, Noah Sanderlin, Savannah Sands and Issabella Sands.The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am, Friday February 7, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. 5401 Indian River Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -