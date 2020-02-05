|
Norma Mae Sanderlin, 87, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2020. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sanderlin and son, David Sanderlin.
Left to cherish her memory are: sons Robert Sanderlin, Jr. (Cathy) and William Sanderlin; brother, Thomas Sheets; grandchildren: Robert Sanderlin III, William Sanderlin, Jonathan Sanderlin, and Ashley Nicole Sands; great-grandchildren, Barrett Sanderlin, Robert Sanderlin IV, Rudy Sanderlin, Lucy Sanderlin, Olivia Sanderlin, Noah Sanderlin, Savannah Sands and Issabella Sands.The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am, Friday February 7, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. 5401 Indian River Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020