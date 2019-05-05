Norma Marie Fazio died peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on April 29th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and survived by their five children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Norma was a "Rosie the riveter" in an aircraft factory in WWII. Later as a Navy wife, she raised five children, Phillip, Teresa, Monica, Claire, and Steve in various Navy assignment areas in CA, FL, and Virginia Beach. Norma and Joe enjoyed traveling and seeing the USA for many years in retirement. She was a good seamstress, an avid reader, and liked to grow flowers until she became limited in later years.A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tues. May 7, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019