The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Fazio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Marie Fazio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Marie Fazio Obituary
Norma Marie Fazio died peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on April 29th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and survived by their five children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Norma was a "Rosie the riveter" in an aircraft factory in WWII. Later as a Navy wife, she raised five children, Phillip, Teresa, Monica, Claire, and Steve in various Navy assignment areas in CA, FL, and Virginia Beach. Norma and Joe enjoyed traveling and seeing the USA for many years in retirement. She was a good seamstress, an avid reader, and liked to grow flowers until she became limited in later years.A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tues. May 7, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now