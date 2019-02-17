|
|
Norma "Oma" Salvador Rettig, 50, passed away February 11, 2019. Oma was born in Paracale, Camarines Norte, Philippines to the late Isabel Comintal Adante Salvador. She worked as a sales clerk at 7-11 and was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 27 years, George L. Rettig and a number of family and friends here locally and in the Philippines. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chespeake. A Christian Wake Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach with Monsignor Raphael Peprah officiating. Burial be held at 1 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk following the service. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019