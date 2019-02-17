The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Rettig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma "Oma" Rettig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma "Oma" Rettig Obituary
Norma "Oma" Salvador Rettig, 50, passed away February 11, 2019. Oma was born in Paracale, Camarines Norte, Philippines to the late Isabel Comintal Adante Salvador. She worked as a sales clerk at 7-11 and was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 27 years, George L. Rettig and a number of family and friends here locally and in the Philippines. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chespeake. A Christian Wake Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach with Monsignor Raphael Peprah officiating. Burial be held at 1 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk following the service. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now