Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Norma Sanderson Morgan Obituary
Norma S. Morgan, 90, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. After high school graduation, she worked at Norfolk Southern, and established an outstanding career in the U.S. Government civil service in Naval Intelligence at Naval Station, Norfolk, Virginia. Upon the birth of her children, she chose to focus her life on her home and family in Chesapeake, Virginia. Norma and her husband, Jim, spent much of their time over the years restoring her father's ancestral home in Moyock, North Carolina. Their combination of unique talents and sense of adventure have helped to continue a family farm legacy that has existed since the late 1600's to be passed to the future generations. Norma was also a member of Memorial Spiritualist Church in Norfolk, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Norma was predeceased by her parents Charles C. and Chloa W. Sanderson. She was also predeceased by her brother, Charles T. Sanderson, and sister, Rosa Lee Lowe. She was the widow of James Edward Morgan, Sr. and is survived by her children, Glenn S. Morgan and his wife Sharon, Gale M. Allen and her husband Jake; her step-children, Betty G. Manning and her husband, Reubin, James E. Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Barbara; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at 4 pm Wednesday at Loving Funeral Home with visitation to follow. The burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019
