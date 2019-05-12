Norma Lee Williams Agee, 90, passed away May 2, 2019. She was a native of Akron, Ohio but considered herself a Virginian since relocating over 70 years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Luella Welker, husband Curtis Agee and brother Stanley â€œButchâ€ Welker. Survivors include her sister Janet Lockwood, nieces Donna Parks, Diane Boyes, Jill Riegler and nephew Todd Boyes. Before retiring, Norma was in the travel and tourism field for many years. At one time, she was very active in the Suburban Womenâ€™s Club and was President for four years. She was a member of Haygood United Methodist Church and Zulekia Court #35, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America.The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and loving care she received from the staff at Leigh Hall, Commonwealth Assisted Living.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shrinerâ€™s Hospitals for Children through Zulekia Court #35, 317 Gauntlet Way, Suffolk, VA 23434. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00pm at Haygood United Methodist Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019