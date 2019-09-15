|
Norma Worrie, age 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, went with the Angels to Heaven on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Born in Dry Fork, VA, she was the daughter of Tony and Annie Price.
Norma was preceded by her parents, her husband, Ross Worrie; brothers, Floyd Price and Wade Price; and a sister, Anne Fliegel. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Penny Katzoff of Texas; brothers, Buford Price of Texas and Charles Price of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Virginia Price; and several nieces and nephews.
Early in her career prior to moving to Virginia Beach, she lived in Richmond where she owned a charm and modeling school. After moving to Virginia Beach, she worked for Willner's until retirement.
Norma will be remembered by all for her beautiful smile and loving kindness to everyone.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Gardens of Virginia Beach and Westminster Hospice for their compassionate care.
There will be no services per Norma's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Hope Haven Children's Home, 3000 North Landing Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 or the , 6350 Center Dr. Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019