Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Grefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman A. Grefe Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman A. Grefe Jr. Obituary
Norman A. Grefe, Jr. of Suffolk, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1943 and was a native of Hoboken, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Judy Joyner Grefe and two children: a son Norman A. Grefe, III and daughter Mary Elizabeth Baugh and her husband Chris Baugh. He had a long career in the grocery business, first at A&P and then Food Lion, from where he retired. He was a lifelong and passionate gardener and with his family operated a home-based greenhouse and plant business for more than thirty years. In recent years he was active in the Suffolk Farmers' Market. He was also a member of the Nansemond Beekeepers Association. A remembrance of life will be held at Radiant Life Church, where he was a member, located at 100 Kilby Shores Drive in Suffolk on Sunday, December 8 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -