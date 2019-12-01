|
Norman A. Grefe, Jr. of Suffolk, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1943 and was a native of Hoboken, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Judy Joyner Grefe and two children: a son Norman A. Grefe, III and daughter Mary Elizabeth Baugh and her husband Chris Baugh. He had a long career in the grocery business, first at A&P and then Food Lion, from where he retired. He was a lifelong and passionate gardener and with his family operated a home-based greenhouse and plant business for more than thirty years. In recent years he was active in the Suffolk Farmers' Market. He was also a member of the Nansemond Beekeepers Association. A remembrance of life will be held at Radiant Life Church, where he was a member, located at 100 Kilby Shores Drive in Suffolk on Sunday, December 8 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019