Reverend Dr. Norman G. Dozier, Sr. peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home in Chesapeake, VA. Viewing for friends and family will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 West Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23523 from 3pm to 8pm. The Homegoing Celebration for Dr. Dozier will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00 a..m. at St. Joseph AME Zion Church, 1540 Atlantic Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Married for over 30 years to the love of his life, the late Cynthia F. Dozier, he considered his life complete and full of joy, and beyond blessed to serve THE LORD in any capacity for which he was called. In addition to his parents and late wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cornelius Jr.Â Reverend Dozier leaves to cherish his memory his three children;Â sons Norman G. Dozier, Jr., Mark Dozier and daughter Lisa Dozier; ten grandchildren,Â JuliaÂ C. Dozier, Ian Dozier, Jordan Dozier, Lauren Dozier, Elizabeth V. Felicia Murphy, Korrell Dozier, Jazmin Dozier, Imani Dozier, and Jamaal Dozier; and one great-granddaughter, Jude Leigh Dozier; Nephew Darren Townsend and his wife Angela; Nieces Dolores Townsend, Gina Townsend-Moore, and June Frasier; Great Nephew Tyler Townsend and Great Nieces Tania Fraser and Alexus Townsend.Â He also leaves a host of caring friends and ministerial members of the body of Christ who will miss his wonderful conversations, his laughter and his staunch assurances of his faith in Christ Jesus.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019