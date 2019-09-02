|
Norman Edward Hughey, 63, died peacefully in a Norfolk hospital on August 30, 2019. He was a native of Portsmouth, Virginia and a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads. He was the son of the late Norman and Audrey Hughey and was preceded in death by his sister and his nephew.
Norman retired from the Norfolk Sheriff's Office as a Colonel after 30+ years of faithful service to the City of Norfolk. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police and was a Past Grand Commander for the International Order of the Alhambra, Padul Caravan #69. Norman was quick witted, and enjoyed the outdoors and a good game of billiards.
Survivors include his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 42 years, Janet, his sister, Jane Hughey and his brother Tim Hughey (Kerri), niece, nephew and great nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his fur babies, Isis and Haylie.
A memorial service will be held in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Wednesday, September 4th 2019 at 2:00 PM, The Reverend Tracy Gregory will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, P.O. Box 12693, Norfolk, Virginia 23541 https://ccfot.org/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 2, 2019