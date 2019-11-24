|
|
Norman Fletcher Goodwin, passed away on November 10, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. Born on January 9, 1943, he was the only child of the late Ruth Alicia Jones Goodwin and Sanford Norman Goodwin.
A native of Norfolk, he moved to New York City to further his arts education; then returned home to pursue his passion, he was a talented and well-known artist whose work is featured in both museums and private collections.
Norman was a fixture and a force in the art community. Always generous with his time and talents, he was active in the founding of the D'Art Center, served as President of the Tidewater Artists Association, he donated and auctioned art for his favorite charities, and inspired his students as an adjunct art professor at Old Dominion University.
Noted for his colorful paintings of everyday life in Hampton Roads, he too was a colorful personality. His creativity extended to his wardrobe, his home, garden, sense of humor, and his embellished storytelling, for which he is legendary. He was a true raconteur, always at his best with an audience.
He loved his family, his friends, his students, his cats and most of all, his mother to whom he was devoted.
Norman's passions and influences on the local art community were a further testament to his devotion to the arts. He will be missed by many.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 2 p.m. at Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Norfolk with a reception following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to your favorite arts organization or the education fund at the D'Art Center in Norfolk https://www.d-artcenter.org/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019