Norman Francis Riddle went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born in Narrows, Virginia to the late John WIlliam and Lena Stables Riddle. Norman was employed at Teagle and Little Printing Company for 31 years. Norman loved classic cars, especially Chevys. He had a great sense of humor and was known as "Stormin' Norman" to his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving spouse of 57 years, Eleanore ; his sons, Jeffery Riddle (Rita), Timothy Riddle (Shell), Rodney Riddle (Rebecca) and Stacey Riddle and his nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Monday July 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. A service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday , July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St. Norfolk, with Dr. Ken Barnes officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019