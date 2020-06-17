Norman Frank Benwitz Jr.
Norman Frank Benwitz, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Norman was born in Plymouth, England to the late Norman and Constance Benwitz. Unfortunately, Norm was diagnosed at an early age with Type I Diabetes. This disease never slowed him down. After graduating from Old Dominion University, he taught Oceanography at Kempsville High where he coached the boys baseball team. After receiving his Master's and Advanced Studies degrees at George Washington University, he went into Administration at Princess Anne High and then Ocean Lakes High. He continued working out by running in the mornings prior to starting his day. No one enjoyed his work more than Norm. He loved working with young people and with great teachers and staff for his thirty-nine years in Education. Norm was a 'die hard' Yankee fan. He enjoyed going to Baltimore to watch his favorite Yankees play every summer. Also, top on his list was going to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, to enjoy the oceanfront every spring and summer.

Norman is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Elaine Benwitz; children, Stephanie Bonniwell (Reade), Jennifer Ramsay (Neil), Col. Kyle Benwitz (Michelle); and step-daughters, Denise Whitmore (Doug), Rebecca Craven (Timothy). He is survived by five grandchildren, Abigail, Camille, Noah, Zoe, Jackson; four step-grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah), Ross, Carl, Jessica; two step-great grandchildren, Addison, Hadley; sisters, Kit Strickland, Pat Coley, and brother, Bill Benwitz.

Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends.

Viewing will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd. on Thursday, June 18, 6pm - 8pm. The service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 12 pm, also at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
With deepest sympathy my heart goes out to Normans family during this terribly difficult time. I worked with Norman at Ocean Lakes High School before his retirement and I will always remember his kindness. I will miss him dearly and know he will always have a special place in our OL Dolphin Familys heart.

Sincerely, Eric
Eric Jaworski
Coworker
