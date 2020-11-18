Captain Norman H. Olson, SEAL, U.S. Navy (Ret), 89, passed away on October 29, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL, from blunt force head trauma caused by an accidental fall at his home. He was born March 14, 1931 in Providence, RI. He was the first Special Warfare officer to command a major Navy shore installation, the Naval Amphibious Base, Little Creek, VA and founded the Navy UDT-SEAL Museum, Fort Pierce, FL.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara (Bobbie) Saunders, children: Christine Mabe (Jeff), Craig Olson, Caren Whitson (Joe), and Carole Brennan (Vincent), and grandchildren: Cody Olson (Elizabeth), Molly Brennan and Liam Brennan.A Celebration of Life will be at Little Creek, VA; Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name may be made to:Navy SEAL Foundation, 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459Or National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum, 3300 N. HWY A1A, Fort Pierce, FL 34949



