Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Norman J. Peoples Obituary
Norman J. Peoples passed away on April 1, 2020. Norman retired from Virginia Chemical. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa L. Peoples and son Norman E. Peoples. His memories will be forever cherished by daughter, Carolyn Wilson, Barbara Benson (Albert) and Theresa Warren (Timothy); sons, Robert Peoples, Rev. Steven Peoples (Denise) and Allen Peoples (Mary); Sister, Marion Sykes (Harry); Brothers, Allie Peoples and Samuel Peoples (Esther) and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held, 11:00 am on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Sunday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2020
