The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Gomley Chesed Cemetery
3110 Sterling Point Dr.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Norman Krell Obituary
Norman Krell,optometrist, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his daughterâ€™s home in Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Brady Krell; loving father to Janet (Gregg Ivers) and Michael Krell; devoted â€œPapaâ€ to Max and Claire Ivers. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 1:30 pm, at Gomley Chesed Cemetery, 3110 Sterling Point Dr., Portsmouth, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norfolk Little Creek Lions Club or Temple Israel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
