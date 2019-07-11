Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA
Norman Lee Korel Obituary
79, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Norfolk, VA.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Helene; children, Mindy Capaldo (Drew), Mark Korel (Shari) and Steve Rockefeller; grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, Shannon, Nicholas, Avery and Evan; brothers, Frank (Bonnee), Jeff (Sheila) and Michael (Renee). Norman's family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Howard Feldman for his support and care of Norman.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
