79, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Norfolk, VA.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Helene; children, Mindy Capaldo (Drew), Mark Korel (Shari) and Steve Rockefeller; grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, Shannon, Nicholas, Avery and Evan; brothers, Frank (Bonnee), Jeff (Sheila) and Michael (Renee). Norman's family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Howard Feldman for his support and care of Norman.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019