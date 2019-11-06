The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Wake
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of The Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Albert G Horton Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Norman Louis Watford Sr. Obituary
Deacon Norman Louis Watford, 87, passed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital. Mr. Watford was a God-fearing and faithful member of the Church of The Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith for over 50 years. His funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Church of The Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Norfolk, Va. Interment will be at 12:00 pm at the Albert G Horton Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. The Wake will be held on Thursday evening at 6:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Services in 120 W. Berkley Avenue.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
