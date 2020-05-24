Norman McCoy Peterson IV, age 24, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on May 22, 2020.
Born in Chesapeake, VA, he was working as an Insulation Installer. He was a member of Gateway City Church and Faith Mission Outreach Center.
Norman was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Prince.
Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Melissa Prince; father, Norman M. Peterson III; sister, Norah; brothers, Christopher, Christien, Camron, Isiah, and Brandon; maternal great-grandmother, Catherine Jones; maternal grandparents, Donna Prince; paternal grandparents, Donna Reid and Norman Peterson II; maternal aunt, Angela; paternal aunts, Nekisha, Nicole, Nazirah; paternal uncles, Nathaniel (Ebony), Nicholas, Benjamin (Elena), and Jaleel; and many cousins.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, May 26, from 5 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.