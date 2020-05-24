Norman McCoy Peterson IV
Norman McCoy Peterson IV, age 24, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on May 22, 2020.

Born in Chesapeake, VA, he was working as an Insulation Installer. He was a member of Gateway City Church and Faith Mission Outreach Center.

Norman was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Prince.

Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Melissa Prince; father, Norman M. Peterson III; sister, Norah; brothers, Christopher, Christien, Camron, Isiah, and Brandon; maternal great-grandmother, Catherine Jones; maternal grandparents, Donna Prince; paternal grandparents, Donna Reid and Norman Peterson II; maternal aunt, Angela; paternal aunts, Nekisha, Nicole, Nazirah; paternal uncles, Nathaniel (Ebony), Nicholas, Benjamin (Elena), and Jaleel; and many cousins.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, May 26, from 5 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
MAY
26
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 23, 2020
We hardly ever talked but when we did you were always nice to me. You will really be missed.
Dawn Anderson
Classmate
