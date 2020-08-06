Norman Ray Hollowell, Sr., "Hunk", 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1935 to the late Mary Elizabeth Hollowell and Rufus J. Hollowell. He retired from Ford Norfolk Assembly Plant after 46 years. He was a devoted Christian man and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Hollowell; sons, Ray and Doug Hollowell; daughter, Allyson Jennings; 5 grandchildren and other loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11am at Bethel Baptist Cemetery on Elbow Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23320. A special thanks to James Sawyer for his inspirational words. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
.