SUFFOLK- Norman Williams, 75, passed away on April 29, 2020. He was raised and spent most of his life in Chesapeake, VA. After spending four years in the Coast Guard, he went to work for Ford Motor Co, where he retired in 2007 after 40 years of service. He and his wife traveled extensively and were involved with several Shag dance clubs in Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks. After retirement, he helped his son Steve with his business and was always helping people out with projects. He will be missed by many.
A wonderful husband, father and friend, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley R. Williams; children, Scott (Cindy), Paul (Lenieve), Joanne (Joe), and Steve; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Suffolk, is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.