Norman Shelton Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK- Norman Williams, 75, passed away on April 29, 2020. He was raised and spent most of his life in Chesapeake, VA. After spending four years in the Coast Guard, he went to work for Ford Motor Co, where he retired in 2007 after 40 years of service. He and his wife traveled extensively and were involved with several Shag dance clubs in Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks. After retirement, he helped his son Steve with his business and was always helping people out with projects. He will be missed by many.

A wonderful husband, father and friend, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley R. Williams; children, Scott (Cindy), Paul (Lenieve), Joanne (Joe), and Steve; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Suffolk, is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
So sorry to hear this news. Prayers for Shirley and family. Norman leaves us with wonderful memories,
Cheryl Lombr&#233;
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bethann Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved