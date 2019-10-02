|
Norman Slone, 83, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in his residence. He was a native of Brooklyn, New York and was the son of the late David and Leah Aronson Slomowitz.
Mr. Slone was the retired owner of International Spring Corporation and USA Discounters.
He was a member of B'Nai Israel Congregation.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Stern Slone of Norfolk, his daughter, Sherri Slone and her husband James Steele of Virginia Beach, his sons, Jordan E. Slone and his wife Laurie of Norfolk and Adam E. Slone of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is also survived by his sisters, Edith Lubetski of Brooklyn, NY and Harriett Ormianer of Passaic, NJ and his brother, Arnold Slone of Norfolk and 4 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
The Funeral service will be held in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rabbi Sender Haber will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to B'Nai Israel Congregation
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019