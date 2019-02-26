Norman V. Scurria, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born in Lakehurst, NJ to Norman and Charlotte Scurria. As the son of a Naval Officer, he lived in many places with his favorite being Cairo, Egypt. He graduated from the US Coast Guard Academy, received a Masters in Aeronautical Systems Analysis from the University of West Florida, a Masters of Aeronautical Structural Engineering from Purdue University, and was a Distinguished Graduate of the National Defense University, Industrial College of the Armed Forces.In his twenty-eight years in the Coast Guard, Norm served in the Vietnam War, flew over 5,000 hours in eight different fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and commanded two air stations. He was awarded the Secretary of Transportation Outstanding Achievement Medal for establishing and commanding the Coast Guardâ€™s first air drug interdiction squadron. His command of Air Station Elizabeth City brought him to a town that was to become his beloved community. He felt honored to serve on multiple non-profit boards and was a member of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club and Christ Episcopal Church.At the heart of it all was his passion for aeronautical engineering. Of his many awards, Norm was most proud of receiving the 2006 Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award from Purdue University. After retiring as a Captain, he formed two companies and served as Chief Engineer and Director of Advanced Technology Development for an overhaul facility for the Coast Guardâ€™s C130 fleet. Normâ€™s last and probably favorite role was volunteering as a teaching assistant and tutor in mathematics at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT) STEM Charter School.Living life to the fullest, Norm was an engineer, a search and rescue pilot, a war veteran, a leader, a pianist (among other instruments), a composer, an entrepreneur, a teacher, a volunteer, a mentor, an athlete, a sailor, a servant, a friend, and a loving husband and father. He always strove to be more, learn more, and do more and many said he was larger than life. He will be greatly missed. Norm is survived by Susan, his wife of almost fifty years; daughters, Jackie (Mike) Shapaker, Amy (Zane) Corriher, and Shannon (Scott) Cascarano; grandchildren, Edward, Noelle, Lily, Liam, and Charleigh; brother Jim Scurria; sister Suzan (Bob) Letwenski; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to family, friends, the medical community, and Hospice for their love and support.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, at 11:00 am, at Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, NC. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends in the Parish Hall of the Church. The Coast Guard Aeronautical Engineering community is establishing the Norm Scurria Scholarship Fund in support of NEAAAT summer aviation programs. Memorial donations can be made by check to the Elizabeth City CPOA, PO Box 1362, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-1362. Please note â€œNorm Scurria Memorial Scholarshipâ€ in your donation. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Scurria family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary