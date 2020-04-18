|
|
Norman "Rocky" Stones of Virginia Beach passed away on April 9, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1933 on a farm in Kansas, homesteaded by his great-grandfather, a Methodist preacher.
After graduating from high school, he attended telegraphy school where he met and married his first wife, Carolyn â€˜Sue' (Beery) Stones. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he settled in Nebraska. While raising their two children, he graduated from the University of Nebraska in Electrical Engineering and later received his MBA from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
After working in private industry, he took a job with the Federal Government, traveling extensively with his family. He retired in 2000, after receiving many awards throughout his career.
The family settled in Norfolk where he lost his wife to cancer. Norman met his next love, Susan, whom he married in 1989.
Norman was devoted to his church and his family. His spiritual roots began in his first church, Mt. Hope Methodist, that was founded by his great-grandfather. While living in Virginia Beach, he was an active member of First Lutheran Church, Norfolk where he served in many leadership capacities.
He cherished his family. Always ready to gather the family together, there were many get-togethers that involved his passion for music. Norman loved playing his Gibson guitar for family and church gatherings and adding his lovely tenor voice to the church choir. Interested in others, he never met a stranger.
He is pre-deceased by his mother, Susie Rapp Stones and his father Cornelius Alonzo Stones. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Hobbs Stones, his daughter, Angela Brinser (Dave) of Georgia and his son, Marty Stones (Linda), of Nebraska, seven grandchildren, Jonathan Brinser (Kim), Jennifer Tucker (Ian), Matthew Stones (Gina), Brian, Chris, Brennen, and Marli Stones, his sister Connie Kaiser (Wyann), five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service at First Lutheran Church will be held at a later date. His burial will take place at Mt. Hope Methodist in Logan Township, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the music or youth programs of First Lutheran Church, Norfolk, Virginia. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2020