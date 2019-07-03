|
Novella (Sweets) Joyner passed away peacefully at her home on June 27, 2019. Novella was born on October 5, 1928 in Norfolk County (VA Beach, VA) to the late Clarence and Novella Joyner. Novella is survived by three daughters, Celesteen Matthews (Robert), Isolean Willie, and Arvella Jenkins all of VA Beach. Public viewing 1-6pm Friday, July 5, 2019 in Graves Funeral Home. A Celebration of her Life will be held 11am Saturday, July 6, 2019 in House of Prayer (Burton) 4426 Princess Anne Rd., VA Beach VA 23462.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019