Novella Joyner

Remembering you is easy but missing you is heart pain.
You are missed daily and everyday, you are that special person which meant to us more than anything else in the world.
Gone but never forgotten.
With Love,
The Family
You are missed daily and everyday, you are that special person which meant to us more than anything else in the world.
Gone but never forgotten.
With Love,
The Family
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 27, 2020.