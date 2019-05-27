The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Nuala M. Grew

Nuala M. Grew Obituary
Nuala M. Grew, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 23, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Born in County Leitrim, Ireland, Nuala graduated from the University of Sheffield in England before settling in the United States. She will be remembered for her elegant beauty and devoted love to her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, David. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Meredith Vincent (Daniel) and Ashley Wenz, a son, Christopher Wenz, her eldest granddaughter, Alexia Wenz, who held a special place in her heart, two step-children, Dana Zeliff (Derrick) and Dennis Grew (Courtney) all of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Bernadette and her dearest Philomena, a brother, Paddy and 10 beautiful grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory are her 3 beloved dogs, Lady Jane, Wellington, and Winston A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family on Wednesday, May 29th at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Neck Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 27 to May 28, 2019
