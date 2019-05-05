Ocie Linwood Moore, Jr, born in Suffolk, Virginia, January 14,1935 passed away peacefully May 4, 2019 with his wife of 64 years, Betty Lou Mathias Moore by his side. He was the son of the late Ocie L. Moore, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Speight Moore. Linwood was a 1952 graduate of Holland High School. He played football and baseball. He also loved hunting and fishing. He showed horses for several years all over Virginia and North Carolina. He was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church and The Joyce Ann Harrell Sunday School Class. He was a dedicated father and exceptional grandfather and great grandfather who loved to be around them all. Linwood worked for the C&P Telephone Co. and retired after 32 years. He was a lifetime member of The Telephone Pioneers, The Suffolk 30 Masonic Lodge, T.P.A Insurance, The Tom Smith Camp #1702 Sons of the Confederate Veterans and a Veteran of the Virginia National Guard. In addition to his wife, his survivors include his daughter, Cathy Lynn Greene (Greg), and son John Craig Moore (Jennifer) all of Suffolk, Va.; grandchildren, Megan Greene Nester (Brandon) from Roanoke, Matthew Greene, Martin Moore, Mary Elizabeth Moore, Madison Sage, Corbin Sage; and a great granddaughter Ainsley Kate Nester. A funeral service will be held Tuesday May 7,2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church with Rev. Matt Winters officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Christian Church Building Fund. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019