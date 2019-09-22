|
Octavio Eusebio Balatbat, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 13, 2019.
Born in the Philippines, he retired from the U. S. Navy after 20 years of service and continued working as an automotive technician. He loved gardening, yard work, fishing, and was a music enthusiast. He was a loving, thoughtful man who cared for others.
Octavio was preceded in death by his parents, Hernando and Enrica Balatbat; four sisters, Rosalina, Concetta, Odie, and Lelina; and one brother, Hernando, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Nancy Repass Balatbat; a son, Bernard "Berns" Balatbat; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 24th, from 1 to 2 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a committal service with full military honors at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, , or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019