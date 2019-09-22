The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Octavio Balatbat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Octavio Eusebio Balatbat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Octavio Eusebio Balatbat Obituary
Octavio Eusebio Balatbat, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 13, 2019.

Born in the Philippines, he retired from the U. S. Navy after 20 years of service and continued working as an automotive technician. He loved gardening, yard work, fishing, and was a music enthusiast. He was a loving, thoughtful man who cared for others.

Octavio was preceded in death by his parents, Hernando and Enrica Balatbat; four sisters, Rosalina, Concetta, Odie, and Lelina; and one brother, Hernando, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Nancy Repass Balatbat; a son, Bernard "Berns" Balatbat; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 24th, from 1 to 2 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a committal service with full military honors at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, , or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Octavio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now