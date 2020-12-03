I believe everyone comes into your life for a reason. More than 10 years ago I was blessed to meet Odessa Jacocks and her husband Malverse through The Talbot on Granby. Anyone who knew Odessa and her kind loving heart knows that while she is gone she will never be forgotten. Her radiance and compassion warmed the hearts of everyone she touched. My deepest condolences to Malverse and the family members.

Susan Bixler

Friend