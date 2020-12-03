Odessa Elizabeth Jacocks passed away early Thanksgiving morning at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare after a very brief illness. A native of Norfolk, VA., she grew up in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake, VA and was a proud graduate of Crestwood High School's Class of 1962. She was the wife of Malverse A. Nicholson Sr. and a daughter of the late James Jacocks Sr. and Mrs. Annie Mae Jacocks. She was predeceased by a brother, William Ratibu Jacocks, a niece, Melody Riley and a stepson, Malverse Nicholson Jr. Odessa, 76, looked half her age and was in excellent health until a few days before she passed. She was kind, caring, compassionate and beautiful inside and out. All of the family activities, both major and minor, flowed through her which makes her demise so devastating and bewildering. There was deep love between Odessa and Malverse during the 25 years of their marriage.Odessa was a Life Member of the NAACP, secretary of Uptown Voices Toastmasters International (5746) and a former member of the National Organization of Black Women in Law Enforcement. She attended Braxton Avenue Community Assembly in Portsmouth, VA as well as First Baptist Church of Lambert's Point in Norfolk. She was employed by the U.S. Secret Service and later spent 6 years at the Internal Revenue Service. Before taking early retirement in 1995, she worked 12 years as a senior U.S. Customs Agent in Newark, N.J. and New York City.After retirement from the U.S. Government she established a travel agency and became a cruise consultant which took her to different parts of the world. She booked many cruises and took at least two to three cruises a year for the past 25 years. In addition, when she was home, she delighted in cooking vegan dishes for herself and for family and friends. Other than her loving husband, she is survived by one brother, James Jacocks Jr. (Shirley Petit) of Plainfield, N.J.; two sisters: Jean Smith of Norfolk, VA. and Catherine Jacocks of Hampton, VA.; a sister-in-law, Amina Carter of Rialto, CA: six nieces: Renita Jacob (Darrell) of Ft. Washington, MD; Denise Myers of Union, NJ; Lisa Banks (Wilart) of Cheltenham, MD, Patrice Young (Leonard) of Finksburg, MD, Malaika Jacocks and Jamala Shaw (Wesley) of Las Vegas, NV; two nephews: Marvin C. Waller Jr. of Shanghai, China and Kyle Jacocks (Laura) of Midlothian, VA; a stepdaughter, Natalie Nicholson of Jacksonville, FL.; two special cousins, Carolyn Johnson of Virginia Beach VA. and Shirley Glaude of Chesapeake, VA as well as six special friends: Beryl Rooks (William) of Chesapeake, VA, Veronica DeCosta of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Lillie Sears of East Orange, NJ, Veronica Evans of Oxford, NC ; Christine Ross of Portsmouth, VA, and Angelina Walden (Tracey) of Virginia Beach, VA. She was a surrogate mother to her hair stylist, Hadney Alexander of Virginia Beach, VA. A special thanks to Dr. Dana Reynolds, her great niece, who supervised her care while she was in the hospital. Thanks, also, to the rest of the Healthcare staff who also took exceptional care of our darling Odessa.
The family has decided to follow the Covid-19 health guidelines in order to protect the health and welfare of family and friends and will have a private service. A celebration of Odessa's life will be held later.
Memorial services can be viewed via live stream at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
on Monday Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. Berkley Chapel.