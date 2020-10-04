Olaf John Osmundson, 76, departed this life September 30th, 2020 at his home in Massanutten. He was born September 16, 1944 in Norfolk, VA. He was the son of the late Olaf Melvin and Doris Forbes Osmundson.
He graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1962. He graduated from ODU in 1972 with a B.S. in Engineering. There he met and married Diane Whitmer in 1969.
After he retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in 1999, he started OACCI, a small construction cost estimating firm. John retired earlier this year leaving his two sons to continue his legacy.
John is survived by his wife, Diane Whitmer Osmundson; sons, Erik W. Osmundson and Jakob D. Osmundson, wife Kristy; daughters, Sonja Ryman, husband Shane and Sarah Douglas, husband James and four grandsons.
John is also survived by one sister, Carolyn Osmundson; two brothers, Larry Osmundson and Melvin David Osmundson, wife Carol.
A private graveside service was held on October 3rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to the military organization of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
.