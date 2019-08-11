|
Olanda B. Gibson, Sr., 89 of the 4100 block of Twin Pines Rd., died August 4, 2019 at Maryview Medical Center. A native of Norfolk County, VA he was a retiree of Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley T. Gibson, three daughters: Laverne (Sylvan) Henderson, Rondalyn G. Mills, and Lueretha Dalton; his son, Olanda B. Gibson, Jr.; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Robertson; one sister-in-law Jean Taylor, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Viewing will be held at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Highway, Chesapeake, VA on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Life Celebration Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Grove Church,5910 W Norfolk Rd. Portsmouth, VA by Dr. Melvin O. Marriner with burial at Albert G. Horton Memorial Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
J. T. Fisher Funeral Services is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019