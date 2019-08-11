The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Grove Church
5910 W Norfolk Rd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olanda Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olanda B. Gibson Sr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olanda B. Gibson Sr. Obituary
Olanda B. Gibson, Sr., 89 of the 4100 block of Twin Pines Rd., died August 4, 2019 at Maryview Medical Center. A native of Norfolk County, VA he was a retiree of Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley T. Gibson, three daughters: Laverne (Sylvan) Henderson, Rondalyn G. Mills, and Lueretha Dalton; his son, Olanda B. Gibson, Jr.; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Robertson; one sister-in-law Jean Taylor, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Viewing will be held at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Highway, Chesapeake, VA on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Life Celebration Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Grove Church,5910 W Norfolk Rd. Portsmouth, VA by Dr. Melvin O. Marriner with burial at Albert G. Horton Memorial Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.

J. T. Fisher Funeral Services is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Download Now