Oliver "Buddy" Smith Jr.
Oliver "Buddy" Milton Smith, Jr., 49, born in Portsmouth, VA, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020. Resident of Deep Creek, Oliver worked as the Director of the Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and an active member of the community as a beloved softball coach. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved spending time on the beach and with his family. He had an immense amount of pride for his children and will be greatly missed. Oliver was predeceased by his parents Oliver and Rosetta Smith of Deep Creek. He is survived by three children, Joseph, Casey, and Maria "Nikki" Smith; 4 siblings, Theresa (Ted) Waller, Cindy (Simon) Bettinger, Neel (Stacey) Smith, and Michele Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at White's Nursery & Garden Center. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at White's Nursery & Garden Center. Please note this will be held outdoors with limited seating. Attire will be casual, flip flops are strongly encouraged. Burial will be at the Horton Veterans Cemetery at a later date. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or UVA-Wise Softball. Online condolences may be made at www.lovingfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
White's Nursery & Garden Center
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
June 30, 2020
Very sorry to hear buddy has passed! He was a great guy and awesome huntmaster for P&W hunt club but more important I considered him a friend! He will be truly missed! My condolences to his family for your loss!
Thomas Jurgensen
Friend
