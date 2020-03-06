|
Olivia Maynigo McGuire, 52, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was a native of the Philipines, a graduate of Western Branch High School, TCC where she majored in Hotel Restaurant Institutional Management, and Arizona State University, studio Journalism. Olivia loved to write poems, listen to music and to read books. She was a stand-up comedian.
Olivia was predeceased by her father Alfredo Maynigo. She is survived by her mother Daria Maynigo; brother Edmund O. Maynigo and his wife Bonna P. Maynigo; niece Catherine Jayne P. Maynigo and nephew Ed Matthew P. Maynigo.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:30-8pm at Churchland Assembly of God. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday at Churchland Assembly of God with burial to follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2020